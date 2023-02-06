City of Mankato: Stay off stormwater ponds for safety

Mankato city officials are reminding Mankato residents to stay off stormwater ponds for safety reasons.

The ponds are designed specifically to catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before the water goes into the river.

The city says water continuously flows in and out of the pond and could include road salt and other contaminants, making the ice quality unpredictable for any type of winter activity, including ice fishing and skating.