City opens reservations for Mankato parks & shelters

The city of Mankato has opened reservations for a number of area parks and shelters. Residents can reserve space in the following areas for upcoming summer events:

Caledonia Community Center

Located at 610 Hope Street, the Caledonia Community Center offers ample space for gatherings. The building is available to reserve between April 15 through October 15. Capacity: 87

Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion

The Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion, 300 Amos Owen Lane, is located at the entrance of Land of Memories Park and overlooks the park. Capacity: 47

The Giving Barn

Take a step back in time by visiting the Giving Barn in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Avenue. The building features an indoor photo display that communicates the significance of area farm history. Capacity: 50

Sibley Park Pavilion

The Sibley Park Pavilion, 900 Mound Avenue, which faces the park’s iconic flower beds and water fountain, offers a great location to host gatherings year-round. Capacity: 74 in office area; 74 in commons area

Capacity is limited to 50 percent as part of the state’s Stay Safe Plan and may be adjusted as COVID response changes.

MAKE A RESERVATION

MORE INFORMATION ON MANKATO PARKS AND AMENITIES