City Says They’ll Review Controversy Surrounding Madison Lake Police Chief

Madison Lake City officials have said they’ll review city police chief Dan Bunde’s situation following a media storm over a racially-charged video the chief posted publicly on his Facebook page.

Madison Lake City Administrator Curt Kephart told media outlets yesterday that he wouldn’t take action against Bunde because the complainant had remained anonymous. But Kephart released a statement this afternoon that indicated the city intended to look into the matter.

“The City of Madison Lake, MN was recently made aware of a video posted by Dan Bunde to his personal Facebook account while Mr. Bunde was on vacation in Wyoming. Mr. Bunde is the Chief of Police of the city. The city has no control over what individuals post to their individual social media accounts. Individual posts do not speak for the City of Madison Lake. The City of Madison Lake will review and take appropriate action if action is deemed warranted.” – Madison Lake City Administrator Curt Kephart

Chief Bunde has remained silent throughout the frenzy over the video. The recording has been removed from his Facebook page, but friends are voicing their support for his as they comment on his profile picture (pictured above) with memes about snowflakes, and pictures of American symbols.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

