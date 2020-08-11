City seeking feedback on Mankato’s Riverside North Redevelopment plan

(Mankato, MN) – City officials are asking Mankato residents to provide input on the city’s update to the Riverside North Redevelopment Plan along Highway 169.

A virtual live open house will be held on Monday, August 17 at 6 p.m.

The city says feedback is important to help develop the plan, which will be utilized for a priority brownfield redevelopment in the area. Brownfields are abandoned, idled, or underused industrial and commercial properties where financing expansion or redevelopment is complicated by actual or suspected environmental contamination.

The plan will look at future land uses, development concepts, and road alignment concepts. The open house will include a presentation and an opportunity for discussion. The presentation and meeting materials will be available online following the event.

Comments can also be submitted in the dropbox located in front of the Intergovernmental Center, by email or by calling (507) 387-8711.

