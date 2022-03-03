City seeking feedback on proposed redistricting map

The City of Mankato is seeking community input on the proposed redistricting map.

The option was recently approved by the Mankato City Council.

Residents are encouraged to offer feedback by Friday, March 11 by calling 311 or by email.

The proposed map is expected to be presented to the city council on Monday, March 14. Redistricting goals are to help ensure districts are equal in population and accurately reflect the communities they represent.

The draft map, developed with community feedback, was selected for the following reasons:

Uses natural breaks (bluff lines) and only major roads for Ward divisions.

Shrinks the large geographic area of the current Ward 2.

Keeps population deviations are within the optimal 5% deviation: Ward 4 has the highest population deviation + 2.11% Ward 2 has the lowest population deviation – 3.38%

Allows all of the Neighborhood Association to be represented by one City Councilperson, although it does need an administrative Census Block split.

Allows all of the Manufactured Housing Communities to be represented by one City Councilperson.

To align with the City Charter and election requirements, ward numbers were adjusted from the initial submission reviewed by the City Council so election years could alternate correctly. No boundary changes have been made.

FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT MANKATO’S REDISTRICTING PROCESS HERE