City suspending 2 UZONE bus routes

(Mankato, MN) – Two UZONE bus routes will be temporarily discontinued due to decreased ridership.

The 1A South and 1B North UZONE routes will be suspended beginning Monday, October 5.

Stops include:

1A South

Wigley Administration Center, 600 S Road

McElroy Residence Community shelter, 424 Ellis Ave.

Maywood Avenue/Warren Street

Parking lots 20-23

The Quarters at Mankato Apartments, 630 Timberwolf Drive

Heron Drive shelter

1B North

Centennial Student Union shelter

College Station Apartments, 1341 Pohl Road

Live Active Apartments A-D, 200 Briargate Road

Ellis Avenue/Val Imm Drive

MSU routes 1B South and 1A North, which follow the same routes, but on a different schedule, will continue service.

For more information on bus routes, see the UZONE map, or download the Bus Mankato app.