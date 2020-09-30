City suspending 2 UZONE bus routes
(Mankato, MN) – Two UZONE bus routes will be temporarily discontinued due to decreased ridership.
The 1A South and 1B North UZONE routes will be suspended beginning Monday, October 5.
Stops include:
1A South
Wigley Administration Center, 600 S Road
McElroy Residence Community shelter, 424 Ellis Ave.
Maywood Avenue/Warren Street
Parking lots 20-23
The Quarters at Mankato Apartments, 630 Timberwolf Drive
Heron Drive shelter
1B North
Centennial Student Union shelter
College Station Apartments, 1341 Pohl Road
Live Active Apartments A-D, 200 Briargate Road
Ellis Avenue/Val Imm Drive
MSU routes 1B South and 1A North, which follow the same routes, but on a different schedule, will continue service.
For more information on bus routes, see the UZONE map, or download the Bus Mankato app.