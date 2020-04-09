City to Use Drones to Yell at People Not Practicing Social Distancing

A drone operated by Airmen with the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron flies over a training area while capturing aerial intelligence is support of a readiness and training exercise, Polar Force 20-1, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 8, 2019. Designed to test JBER’s mission readiness, Polar Force 20-1 is a two-week exercise that hones Airmen’s skills and experience when facing adverse situations. Airmen refined their contingency tactics, techniques and procedures in support of the Pacific Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept of operations. Agile Combat Support excellence yields multi-domain operations success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

The Elizabeth Police Department will begin to use drones with a recorded message from the mayor telling residents to socially distance and go home amid the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a tactic that was first used by China. Drones there were equipped with speakers to warn residents to wear masks, CNN reported in February. Spain and France have also used loudspeaker drones reminding residents about travel restrictions and other guidelines.

The drones will be used to remind residents to follow social distancing orders set by Gov. Phil Murphy, which ban social gatherings of any kind throughout the state and instruct residents to stay home unless for an essential purpose.

“These drones will be around the city with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home,” the Elizabeth Police Department posted on Facebook. “Summonses HAVE AND WILL CONTINUE to be issued to those found in violation. Fines are up to $1000.”

DJI Technology’s Public Safety Disaster Relief Program sent Elizabeth police five Mavic 2 Enterprise drones, which come with a speaker, a spotlight and a flashing beacon as interchangeable attachments. Two of the drones were donated and the other three are on loan for an initial 90 days, a DJI spokesman told NJ Advance Media.

Source: nj.com