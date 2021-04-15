CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour set to be dismantled this weekend

The annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is set to be dismantled Saturday morning to make way for the 2021 art installation.

Volunteers from the CityArt program will remove the current exhibitions to prepare the locations and bases for 31 new pieces that are scheduled to be installed on Saturday, May 22.

2021 will represent the tenth year of the CityArt program. Since May 2011, over $3.5 million in sculpture has been shown, with numerous sculptures sold to private buyers. About two dozen have been added to the community’s permanent public art collection.

More information about the 10th-anniversary exhibition and celebration will be released in the coming weeks.

CityArt is an exhibit of outdoor sculpture displayed year-round in the City Centers of Mankato and North Mankato. Local, regional, and national artists submit their sculptures to CityArt in the fall. The selected sculptures are installed and exhibited in the program for nearly one year. During that time, the sculptures are eligible for various artistic awards and prizes, and are also promoted to the public for sale or lease.

