CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour to be installed Saturday

(Mankato, MN) – Twenty-six new sculptures will be installed in downtown Mankato and North Mankato for the annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.

The public art installation enters its 9th year this Saturday. Artists and volunteers begin installing sculptures at 6 a.m. that morning. CityArt volunteer tour guides will give free tours of the new sculptures at 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

CityArt is also partnering with Mankato Downtown Kiwanis for their annual pancake breakfast, which is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center. Local musician Nate Boots will play during the breakfast, which will include children’s activities and the opportunity to meet CityArt artists.

Residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture, and the People’s Choice award-winner will be purchased by CityArt for the community’s permanent City Center public art collection. Online voting is available online.

The CityArt Walking Sculputre Tour is displayed year-round in the City and the sculptures are eligible for various artistic awards and prizes. The sculptures are also promoted to the public for sale or lease.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)