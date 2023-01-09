Clara City woman dies in collision on icy road near Granite Falls Saturday

A Clara City woman died in a collision north of Granite Falls Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 7 Hailey Ann Burghuis, age 19, of Clara City, was driving a Chrysler Town and Country on Highway 7. About eight miles west of Clara City, near the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, her vehicle collided on an icy road with a Ford Explorer being driven by Eric Karl Heimer, age 65, of Spearfish, South Dakota.

Berghuis was declared deceased at the scene. Heimer was transported to the CCM Hospital in Montevideo with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Gwendolyn Jane Heimer, age 75, of Spearfish, South Dakota, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with believed life-threatening injuries.

Assisting the state patrol on the scene were the Clare City Fire Department, Montevideo Fire and Police Departments, Manyard Fire Department, and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.