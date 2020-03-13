Classes suspended for MSU, Bethany, SCC

(Mankato, MN) – MSU, South Central College, and Bethany Lutheran College will cancel classes as efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus ramp up around the country.

A release sent Thursday afternoon from Minnesota State says spring break will be extended for a week. Bethany followed suit, sending notification of its decision hours later.

MSU is currently on spring break. Classes were set to resume on March 16, but will now be suspended until March 23. Five other colleges with spring break scheduled to start on March 16 will have their break extended until March 30.

Faculty and staff will still report to work during the extra week at MSU and SCC to develop plans to teach classes online or remotely.

The Minnesota State college system also announced its decision to cancel all events or gatherings with more than 100 attendees until May 1.