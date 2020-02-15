Classic rock favorite America coming to Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Classic rock favorite America will perform in Mankato this spring.

America will bring there 50th Anniversary Tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Sunday, April 26th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $37.50

Founding members Gerry Becky and Dewey Bunnell harmonized their way to the top of the charts in the late 1960’s with their signature song, “A Horse with No Name.” An impressive string of hits followed, including “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair.

Forty-plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.