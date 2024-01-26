Classic rockers Three Dog Night & Little River Band coming to Mankato

Classic rockers Three Dog Night and the Little River Band are coming to Mankato.

The legendary rock and roll bands will play the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Saturday, July 20. Tickets start at $51 + fees and go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

Alpha Media Mankato’s River 105 will also have win ’em before you can buy ’em tickets via an online contest starting Monday, January 30.

Three Dog Night achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, and sold out more concerts than any other group between 1969 and 1974. Now in its fifth decade, the band is still continuously heard today in TV commercials, major motion pictures, and on radio.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits in the 70’s and 80’s.

