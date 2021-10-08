Clear bag giveaway at Maverick’s opener as event center implements new policy

It’s the home-opening series for Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey this weekend.

It will be the first Maverick’s crowd without capacity limits since early 2020. Friday and Saturday, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a clear Mavericks bag. (Pictured)

The giveaway happens as Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center prepares to implement a clear bag policy for all events. The goal of the policy is to help expedite entry time for guests, increase security, and reduce staff touching. A press release says the staff can quickly view items in a bag, reducing wait times, and enhancing security and safety.

The city has provided examples for acceptable bags under the new policy:

Large bags/totes

Clear (plastic, vinyl, or PVC) no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; or

Plastic storage bag that is no more than one gallon in size, resealable and clear.

Small bags (example: small clutch purse)

Approximately the size of a hand or no larger than 5 inches by 8 inches (with or without a handle or strap).

Medical and diaper bags are permitted and may be subject to search by security staff.