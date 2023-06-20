Cleveland father & son, Mapleton relative facing federal charges related to January U.S. Capitol riot

A Cleveland father and son and their Mapleton relative are facing federal charges stemming from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Fuller, 44, and his son Caleb Fuller, 20, both of Cleveland, and Nicholas Fuller, 40, of Mapleton, were each charged with a felony count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.Kenneth Fuller and Nicholas Fuller are brothers. The men also face misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Court records say the body-worn camera video showed the Fullers pushing against the line of police officers who were trying to contain the crown.

Kenneth Fuller was arrested Friday and is awaiting his initial appearance. Caleb and Nicholas Fuller were previously arrested and made their initial appearance last week.