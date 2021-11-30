Cleveland Police investigating hit-and-run crash

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.

Police say the incident happened on Broadway near the intersection of 4th St sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer Lincoln or similar vehicle that is dark in color. The suspect vehicle reportedly was with a second vehicle, described as a newer gray Ford Expedition. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving east on Broadway St.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at (507) 381-7538.