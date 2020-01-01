Client punches attorney in Minneapolis courtroom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney is recovering from a concussion he suffered when his client punched him in a Hennepin County courtroom and he fell to the floor.

Attorney Justin Braulick was standing next to his client on Monday when the 39-year-old man punched the attorney once.

Braulick tells the Star Tribune he doesn’t remember being punched. He recalls standing next to his client as the man was about to be sentenced in a criminal sexual conduct case, and then waking up after falling facedown.

The client was taken back to jail. Braulick says he was left “shaken up” and a “little sore.”