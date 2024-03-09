Clocks back this weekend for daylight savings time

Daylight Savings Time officially ends on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., and Minnesotans should turn their clocks back one hour.

Besides adjusting clocks, Mankato Public Safety says the end of DST is also a great time to change and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, even if you have a model with a long-lasting battery.

Alarms provide an early warning in case of a fire or elevated levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas.

To ensure safety and adequate house coverage, Mankato Public Safety recommends installing residential smoke alarms on each level of the home, in every bedroom, and in the hallways just outside bedrooms. Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area.