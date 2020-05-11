Clorox CEO Warns Disinfectant Wipes Won’t Be Fully in Stock Until This Summer

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in many parts of the country, shelves once fully stocked with essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, and cleaning products remain vacant in most stores. And, according to Clorox’s Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer, this won’t change any time soon, even though the company is “making tremendous progress.”

“We think we will be in substantially better shape by the summer,” Dorer told Today.

Not long after the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., Clorox Disinfecting Wipes were immediately swept up in a panic-buying frenzy. While the product has not been specifically tested on SARS-Cov-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has it included in a list of disinfectants to use because it is effective on similar harder-to-kill viruses.

Dorer told Today that Clorox saw a 500% spike in consumer demand for their disinfectant wipes, and despite increasing their production by 40%, they can’t produce enough of the product to meet the current need. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, he also explained that the company made adjustments and found new ways to “speed up [their] lines” to try and fill shelves. “We’re activating party suppliers who produce for us to help us. And we’re investing in further capacity,” he said.

Additionally, Clorox factories are working 24 hours a day to make wipes. “In some cases we sold as much in one week as we normally sell in one month,” Dorer told Today.

Still, frequently disinfecting high-touch surfaces—like doorknobs, counters, and phones—is more important than ever. The EPA’s list of recommended disinfectants includes products from Lysol, Purell, and more. You can also use isopropyl alcohol (as long as the concentration is 70%) or hydrogen peroxide to clean hard, non-porous surfaces if you can’t get your hands on other cleaning products.

