Closings/postponements for 12/10/21

-Austin Public Schools are closed
-Pacelli Catholic School closed, but the Shamrock Zone will be open
-Austin YMCA pre-school closed Friday
-Austin YMCA school-aged childcare closed
-St. Olaf Wee Learning Center in Austin closed Friday
-Albert Lea Area Schools closed today, e-learning day
-Blooming Prairie Schools closed
-LIFE Mower County’s Friday night social has been cancelled
-Mower County Senior Center closed for Friday
-Salvation Army of Austin is closed today, services are cancelled, and the main office and the thrift store will be closed
-Glenville/Emmons Schools closed Friday
-NRHEG Schools closed
-Austin Meals on Wheels deliveries for Friday are cancelled
-Westminster Presbyterian Church of Austin closed Friday due to the weather