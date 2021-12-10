Closings/postponements for 12/10/21

-Austin Public Schools are closed

-Pacelli Catholic School closed, but the Shamrock Zone will be open

-Austin YMCA pre-school closed Friday

-Austin YMCA school-aged childcare closed

-St. Olaf Wee Learning Center in Austin closed Friday

-Albert Lea Area Schools closed today, e-learning day

-Blooming Prairie Schools closed

-LIFE Mower County’s Friday night social has been cancelled

-Mower County Senior Center closed for Friday

-Salvation Army of Austin is closed today, services are cancelled, and the main office and the thrift store will be closed

-Glenville/Emmons Schools closed Friday

-NRHEG Schools closed

-Austin Meals on Wheels deliveries for Friday are cancelled

-Westminster Presbyterian Church of Austin closed Friday due to the weather