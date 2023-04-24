River 105 River 105 Logo

CNN, Don Lemon part ways

April 24, 2023 12:56PM CDT
Share
@ap.news FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent.

Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

Recent Posts