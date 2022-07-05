Cocaine dealer sentenced to prison

A cocaine dealer is headed to prison.

Bobby Lorenzo Hampton, 42, of North Mankato, was sentenced in Blue Earth County Court to 5 years in prison last week. Hampton is required to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence; about one year and nine months.

In April 2021, a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force informant made three separate cocaine and crack cocaine purchases from Hampton. Hampton was arrested and charged with felony counts of 1st-degree drug sales and possession. He was also charged with 3rd-degree drug sales.

Hampton agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd-degree drug sales. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He’ll receive credit for two days already served in jail. Hampton is incarcerated at the Minnesota Corrections Facility in St. Cloud.