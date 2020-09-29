Coffee & Chocolate Make Us Smarter!

In what may be the best news ever: Scientists have proven that chocolate and coffee make us smarter! That’s according to a joint study from the National Institute on Aging and Johns Hopkins University. The scientists discovered that methylxanthines – a class of chemicals found in coffee and dark chocolate, and tea to a lesser extent – promote sustained cognitive performance. Translation: They can help us think better! They also protect our neurons in a way that staves off diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and even brain cancer. The same study also discovered that a chemical released when your brain processes caffeine can make the effects of coffee, chocolate and tea even better! Translation: caffeine makes your brain more flexible and resilient.

So, if you want to keep your brain healthy today, and in the future, you should be consuming coffee, chocolate and tea!

How much? Well, studies have shown that the ideal daily dosage of coffee is about six cups. If that sounds like too much coffee, you can replace a cup or two with an ounce of dark chocolate. And even if you drink your coffee with cream and sugar, you’ll still get the brain-boost, regardless.

Source: tesh.com