Coffee-Mate Is Launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti Creamers

Coffee-Mate just announced two new creamer flavors that are reminiscent of childhood treats: General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Pillsbury’s Funfetti Cake. They will hit shelves in January 2020.

How do these creamers compare to the originals they’re designed after? According to the press release from Coffee-Mate, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch tastes like the “cinnamilk” left at the bottom of the cereal bowl: cinnamon, brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal. As for the Funfetti flavor, it has notes of vanilla, cake batter, and a sweet frosting finish. The only thing that’s missing is the rainbow sprinkles, but we won’t judge if you add some to your cup.

Both of Coffee-Mate’s new offerings are set to hit stores nationwide in January for $3.99 and will be available in 32 oz. bottles.

