Coley Ries named head coach at Gustavus

(Mankato, MN) – Eagle Lake native and local softball standout Coley Ries has been selected as the head softball coach at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Ries, who earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University Mankato this spring, has spent the last three seasons as the primary pitching coach for the Mavericks.

Ries was an ace pitcher during her college career, leading the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship. She was named the NFCA Division II Player of the Year and the D2CCA Pitcher of the Year. She was also a two-time All-American, and two-time Central Region Pitcher of the Year, as well as a three-time NSIC Pitcher of the Year. Since graduating in 2017, Ries has played professional softball for the Chicago Bandits, Texas Charge, and Aussie Spirit.

Ries will be the eighth softball coach in Gustavus history. In 52 seasons, the Gusties have made four appearances in the NCAA tournament, including a third-place run in 2009.

“I am so excited and truly honored to be the next head coach for Gustavus softball,” Ries said. “This program has shown in the past to be a powerhouse and I’m thrilled to have the chance to get it back to that point. I want to thank the entire athletic department for being so welcoming and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work!”