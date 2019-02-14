Coley Ries set to return to Mankato to play ball

(Mankato, MN) – A landmark cash trade will bring a favorite Mankato athlete back to her home ballfields.

Coley Ries, a former pitcher for Mankato East and MSU will play for the Aussie Peppers professional softball team this summer. Ries was acquired by the team in a trade with the Chicago Bandits. The Peppers will compete in the National Pro Fastpitch League in 2019.

Ries, now in her third season in the NPF, was the first player signed to the Peppers’ roster.

“I truly never could have imagined a day where I’d be able to be based in my hometown of Mankato as a professional athlete,” Ries said in a statement.

The Aussie Peppers begin the 2019 season at their home field of Caswell Park.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)