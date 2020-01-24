College VP: MLK session ‘for whites’ meant to be provocative
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Concordia College in Moorhead is defending a Martin Luther King Jr. Day session titled “How to embrace your inner racist: A session for white people.”
An online description says “attendees will be able to recognize and acknowledge that there is a nasty little racist inside them.” The description says the session was intended for “white people only” but people of color would not be stopped from attending.
A Concordia vice president tells KFGO-AM the description was meant to be “a bit provocative” and “a bit edgy,” and the session was designed for students “to ask tough questions of themselves and other people.”
