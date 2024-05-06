Columbia University Cancels Main Commencement After Weeks Of Pro-Palestinian Protests

A New York City police officer walks past seating that was to be used for a large graduation ceremony at Columbia University in New York, Monday, May 6, 2024. The university says it is canceling its university-wide commencement ceremony following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests. Smaller school-based ceremonies are still on for this week and next. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University is canceling its university-wide commencement ceremony following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests.

Officials at the Ivy League school in New York City said in a statement Monday that it was going to “forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15” and instead focus on smaller school-level graduation ceremonies.

Emory University says it’s moving its commencement from its Atlanta campus to a suburban arena.

Campus protests have sprung up across the U.S. stemming from the conflict that started when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel in October.

Protesters are calling on their schools to divest from companies that do business with Israel or otherwise contribute to the war effort.