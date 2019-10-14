Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day: What’s Open and Closed Today?

Columbus Day, which falls on the second Monday of October, is one of 10 federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government.

The day commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to North America in October 1492. Many also see it as a time to celebrate Italian heritage.

Columbus Day was first recognized as a U.S. federal holiday in the 1930s, but some states — Alaska, Hawaii and South Dakota — do not observe the holiday, which is widely controversial because of Columbus’ treatment of indigenous people.

South Dakota instead celebrates Native American Day and Hawaii celebrates Discoverers’ Day. Other states and over 100 cities have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Here’s what businesses will be open or closed today

Banks: Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Bank, will be closed. TD Bank will remain open on Monday.

Mail services: The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday. However, UPS does not observe Columbus Day and locations will be open. And, UPS will pick up and deliver packages as normal. FedEx will be operational, with the exception of modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost.

Schools: Many schools will be closed on Columbus Day, but some districts, including the School District of Philadelphia, do not observe the holiday and will remain open.

Libraries: Most public libraries, including the New York Public Library, will be closed on Columbus Day.

Stock markets: The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open.

Federal offices: Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, federal offices will be closed.

National parks: The National Park Service and its parks are open on Columbus Day.

Courts: Many courts will be closed.

Retail businesses: Most department stores and retail shops will be open. Most restaurants will also remain open, but it’s still a good idea to call in advance to make sure.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores will remain open.

Garbage: Garbage and recycling collection is not operational in many cities on Monday, but check with local providers.

