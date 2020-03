(Mankato, MN) – A weekend fire was caused by combustible material being too close to a stove, says Mankato Public Safety.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 315 West Pleasant Street at 12:14 Saturday morning. The fire had started in the basement and extended to the first floor.

Public safety said the materials were three feet or less from the stove.

The fire caused $75,000 in damages. Three cats were rescued from the home.