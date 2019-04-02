Comedian Brian Regan at the Mankato Civic Center

(Mankato, MN) – Comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Mankato Civic Center in November.

Vanity Fair calls Regan “the funniest stand-up alive,” while Entertainment Weekly says he’s “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Later this year, Regan’s second Netflix special is planned for release. His first released in 2017.

Regan’s civic center performance is Sunday, November 17th. Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m.

