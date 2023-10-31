Comedian Charlie Berens bringing tour to Mankato

Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Good Old Fashioned Tour to Mankato.

Berens will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center’s Grand Hall on Thursday, February 1. Tickets start at $35 plus fees and go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, MTV News, and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

GET TICKETS