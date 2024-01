Comedian Jim Breuer will perform in Mankato on his Survival with Laughter Tour this spring.

Breuer will appear at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Wednesday, May 1. Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees and go on sale this Friday.

Breuer is a comedian who came to national attention during his seasons on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998. He’s been named one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Standups of All Time.

GET TICKETS HERE