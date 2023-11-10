Comfrey driver injured in semi rollover

A driver from Comfrey was injured in a semi rollover south of Madelia Thursday morning.

Nathan Alan Lang, 44, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the 9:30 a.m. crash.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Lange’s Peterbilt was on the westbound Highway 60 to westbound Highway 30 ramp south of Madelia when it rolled into the ditch.

Lange was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.