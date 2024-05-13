Comfrey man dies in Cottonwood County crash

A Comfrey man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cottonwood County Monday morning.

The state patrol says Jerry Lee Evers, 81, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred between Windom and Sanborn at the Highway 71 and Highway 30 intersection.

A crash report says Evers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was westbound on Highway 30 in a pickup at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle involved, an SUV driven by 54-year-old Scott Bruce Burdorf Montevideo, was southbound on Highway 71.

The pickup and the SUV collided at the intersection, according to the report.

Burdorf was transported to Windom Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash time is recorded at 10:13 a.m.