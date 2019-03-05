Comfrey Police investigating school threat

(Comfrey, MN) – An investigation is underway after a threat at Comfrey Public School.

A note referencing a possible threat to the school was called into police at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, March 1 by the school superintendent, according to a press release.

The school was locked down and a sweep of the building was done by emergency personnel. Nothing suspicious was found, and classes were resumed following the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

