Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The service file of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps.

The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran who shot the Black 20-year-old during a traffic stop April 11.

The city’s police chief said he believed Potter, who resigned two days later, mixed up her Taser and her handgun. Potter received a chief’s commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter.