Communities Staging ‘Bear Hunts’ to Entertain Kids During Coronavirus Outbreak

Neighborhoods across the globe are coming together amid the outbreak with an almost un-bear-ably cute show of community.

“Bear hunts” are being set up by neighbors and businesses everywhere in a bid to keep kids – and parents – busy during self-isolation, while also adhering to social distancing.

The activity, which is based on the award-winning children’s book “Going on a Bear Hunt,” involves placing a stuffed bear in the windows of residences or businesses. As kids are out with parents, either driving or walking (while maintaining six feet of distance from others), they “hunt” for the bears.

Source: foxnews.com