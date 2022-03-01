Community Development Director named interim City Administrator

North Mankato’s Community Development Director will be the city’s interim city administrator as John Harrenstein prepares to exit the role.

Michael Fischer, a 25-year employee of the city, was named for the position at a special council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Mark Dehn said the council reviewed Fischer’s work and history – which includes a nine-month stint as an interim in 2012 – and found him qualified. “We have no doubt Mr. Fischer will successfully lead our community while the Council searches to fill the position,” Dehn said.

Fischer’s start date in the interim role is yet to be determined and will last until the position is filled.

Harrenstein, who is leaving North Mankato for a position in Iowa, called Fischer a “dedicated public servant for North Mankato,” and “well-equipped to manage the organization.”