Company fires worker who criticized holiday gift via Twitter

(AP) – An employee of a Minnesota company has been fired after tweeting criticism of the firm’s holiday gift to its workers.

A branch manager for Fastenal in Canada was fired just before New Year’s Day after he posted a tweet chiding the company for its gift choice of barbecue sauce and a wooden grill scraper.

Fastenal says the tweet violated the company’s policy on social media posts. Hussien Mehaidli’s supervisors contacted the company’s human resources department, which recommended termination.

CEO Dan Florness says it may have been an overreaction, but that he won’t second guess his staff’s decision to dismiss Mehaidli.