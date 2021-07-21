Complaint: Victim found along lake was shot, dismembered

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed in Cook County provides more details about what investigators say happened before the remains of a missing St. Paul were found off the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Portage last week.

A criminal complaint charging a man with helping dispose of Richard Balsimo’s body says 34-year-old victim was shot and dismembered.

Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20. Divers working with investigators found Balsimo’s remains late last week. The Duluth man charged with aiding and abetting the disposal of the victim’s body says another man fatally shot Balsimo the day he disappeared.