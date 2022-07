A new 245,000 square-foot vegetable processing facility has opened in Waseca.

The new state-of-the-art Birds Eye plant, a $300 million project, is expected to provide 20% more capacity than the previous building, which was 92 years old.

Last fall, a Conagra Brands company spokesperson told SMN the new plant is the biggest investment in production the company has ever made.

The new facility will process peas and corn from local growers.