Concept selected for Highway 169/22/99 intersection project in St. Peter

(Mankato, MN) – Using community input and data from traffic analysis, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has selected a preliminary design concept for two intersections on the south side of St. Peter.

A project slated for 2023 will bring dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22, and a restricted crossing U-turn at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 99.

Both intersection modifications are intended to improve safety and traffic flow, which, according to MnDOT, were identified as top priorities through input gathered from the City of St. Peter, city council, and the community.

The project will also improve the pavement condition, storm sewer, city water, lighting, and sidewalk within the corridor.

The design concept can be viewed here, and a presentation further explaining it can be found at the MnDOT website.