Concerned Jordan citizen calls the cops on cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO

(Jordan, MN) – A Jordan resident had the best of intentions when they called police for a welfare check yesterday, but their concern was unwarranted.

According to at Thursday Facebook post by the department, officers responded to a Jordan neighborhood to a report of a motionless adult male standing outside in the cold and hugging a pillow.

But there was no crisis, and the deranged “person” in question was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell. Police didn’t seem too upset about the mix up, however, admitting that the cutouts can look incredibly real from a distance.

“Always better to call the police,” said the Facebook post.

