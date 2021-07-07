‘Concerts on Commerce’ coming to Upper North Mankato

An upper North Mankato business district will host a lunchtime concert series starting next month.
The North Mankato Connecting Commerce Business Association is hosting the series, which kicks off Thursday, August 26 with a performance from Nate Boots & the High Horses at the Ignition Fitness grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food trucks and family-friendly fun will also be in supply.
There are three available sponsporship levels:
Rockstar – $1,000
Idol – $500
Celebrity – $200
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should email [email protected]