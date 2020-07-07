Confederate flag emblem removed in South Dakota community

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — The City Council in a South Dakota community named for the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg says a logo that included a Confederate flag has been removed from police department cars, buildings and patches.

A statement from the council Monday night says police Chief Dave Mogard has removed the logo from all uniforms, vehicles and buildings.

Several local residents, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, called for the decal to be removed because they viewed it as a symbol of oppression and hatred. Floyd, a Black man, died after he was arrested and restrained by police in Minneapolis. +

Local residents had earlier said that the department removed decals from its squad cars, but officials previously hadn’t confirmed that.