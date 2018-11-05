Confirmed: Mankato Lowe’s Will Close

Rumors that the Mankato’s Lowe’s store will close have been confirmed.

Lowe’s confirmed the closure of the Bassett Drive store this morning. The Mankato store is one of 20 Lowe’s locations around the country that will shutter its doors.

In an email to Southern Minnesota News, Lowe’s spokesperson Maureen Wallace said Lowe’s planned the closure of a small number of under-performing stores around the U.S. and Canada in order to focus on strengthening the store’s “footprint of nearly 2,300 stores across North America.”

Wallace said the Mankato store is expected to close by the end of January.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

