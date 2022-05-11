Congressional candidate reportedly threatened on campaign trail

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan was apparently threatened on the campaign trail Tuesday.

Faribault police were dispatched at 5:25 pm. to a threats complaint in which Carnahan identified herself as the victim.

Carnahan told police she was going door-to-door to campaign for Congress when she was approached on the 1000 block of 1st St SE by a man who made several threatening comments to her. Carnahan also reported the man swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away.

Carnahan described the suspect as white and approximately 18 to 20 years old, driving a blue Ford Focus.

Police say they are working to identify the suspect.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle,” said Police Chief John Serwin.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Carnahan is running for the 1st-District Congressional seat once held by her husband, Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after a battle with kidney cancer.