Congressman Hagedorn hosting telephone town hall

(Mankato, MN) – Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a telephone town hall Friday for first district constituents.

Hagedorn will address concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the federal relief packages, economic and public health impact, and best practices for staying safe.

A physician from Mayo Clinic and the executive director for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will join on the call.

Constituents should dial 877-229-8493 and use PIN 118719 to join the call.