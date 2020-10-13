Congressman Hagedorn protest tonight in St. Peter

(Mankato, MN) – Local activists are protesting what they describe as Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s ‘pattern of corruption’ in St. Peter tonight.

Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato will kick off the protest in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park at 4:30 p.m.

Hagedorn has most recently been accused of receiving a campaign office from a doner rent-free, which he denies. He was previously accused of using taxpayer funds to pay for campaign mailers from companies with personal connections.